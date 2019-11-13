American Legion visits veterans at nursing homes

Contributed photo American Legion Post 147 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins, right, greets veterans residing at Richmond Pines on Veterans Day. The Legion visited about 30 veterans between Richmond Pines and Hamlet House to pay their respects, as they have off and on for about 20 years, according to Hawkins. Hawkins said he was listing off the branches of the military thanking their service and left out the Coast Guard, and their happened to be a Coast Guard veteran in the audience who spoke up. Contributed photo American Legion Post 147 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins, right, greets veterans residing at Richmond Pines on Veterans Day. The Legion visited about 30 veterans between Richmond Pines and Hamlet House to pay their respects, as they have off and on for about 20 years, according to Hawkins. Hawkins said he was listing off the branches of the military thanking their service and left out the Coast Guard, and their happened to be a Coast Guard veteran in the audience who spoke up.

