Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Tri City Inc. announced Friday that Planet Fitness will take over the former cinema in Richmond Plaza. Building permits were finalized Friday. Tri City is in the process of completing a $370,000 upfit project to space which includes the installation of a concrete floor, internal framing, roofing, electrical service and masonry. On their Facebook page, Tri City said they have shipped in approximately 540 cubic yards of dirt have to level the former cinema’s floor. The space occupied by Planet Fitness is a combination of two suites and will be 15,000 square feet, according to the permit application. The Cinema 1 & 2, also known as The Richmond Plaza Cinema, opened in 1967 as a single screen theatre that was owned and operated by Meiselman-H.B. Theatres Group, according to Cinema Treasures. It closed in 1998 after changing hands many times. Planet Fitness is scheduled to open in mid-2020