Warrants: Man broke into home with rifle, illegally detained victim

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man has been charged with breaking into a home and threatening a victim with a rifle.

Orrick McDougald, 45, of Hendersonville Street is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering and robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and false imprisonment.

Warrants for his arrest describe McDougald as breaking into a home on Fifth Street in Hamlet on Nov. 1 while wielding an “assault rifle” with a brown handle and a black body at the time. Once inside, he is accused of hitting a victim in the face with the end of the rifle, which busted their lip and broke a tooth, and threatening to shoot them in the head.

McDougald also allegedly stole $36 from the victim by threatening them with a 0.45 caliber handgun and “illegally and unlawfully detained” the victim without their consent, the warrants show.

McDougald was arrested and placed under a $20,000 unsecured bond and ordered to not have any contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that McDougald has no prior convictions in North Carolina. In March of 1993, a judge dismissed one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

