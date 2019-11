October birth announcements

The following parents have authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

October 2, 2019

Laura Abbigail Butler, Rockingham, a daughter, Linlee Nichole Butler

October 13, 2019

Beyonce Isaac and Amir Smith, Rockingham, a son, La’kaden Christopher Marquan Smith

October 14, 2019

Kimberly Kelly and Marcus Jeffery, Hamlet, a son, Nolan Myles Jeffery

October 17, 2019

Sierra Storm Shepard and Dwayne Marcus McDonald, Rockingham, a son, Jaxon Daye McDonald

October 17, 2019

Shanel Ray, Rockingham, a daughter, Aubree Williams

October 19, 2019

Kalysia Morris, Rockingham, a daughter, Maliyah Janae Graham

October 25, 2019

Amari Isaac, Hoffman, a daughter, Serenity Isaac

October 26, 2019

Holli Lewis and James Hoffman, Rockingham, a daughter, Amber Nicole Hoffman

October 28, 2019

Pepper Dawn Kirk, Hamlet, a daughter, Kinsley McKenna Kirk

October 30, 2019

Lori and Brian Nguyen, Rockingham, a son, Phoenix Lee Nguyen

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_births1-1.jpg