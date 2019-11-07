Fountain ‘eases the mind,’ cleans Hamlet lake

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Lake has a new fountain which will help to beautify the area as well as provide aeration of the water near the dam and shore, according to City Manager Jonathan Blanton.

The fountain is positioned where the water is about 12 feet deep, and at 5 HP it will help cut down on moss and lily pads at the East Hamlet Avenue side of the lake. The Hamlet Fire Department anchored it in place and the Public Works Department ran electricity to it. The fountain lights up at night.

Wayne Stevenson, shipping supervisor for Purdue and a 4-year resident of Hamlet, stopped by the lake to take in the new addition on Wednesday. Stevenson said he fishes at the lake every day before work, calling the practice “peaceful,” and said he “loves” the fountain. “I like to catch a good breather before the stress of work,” Stevenson said. “Standing here and looking at it eases the mind.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4296.jpg