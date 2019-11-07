Veterans Day Parade grows, continues traditions

File photo JROTC cadets re-enact the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima following the Allied forces’ conquest of the Pacific island in February 1945 at the third annual Veterans Day parade. The float was sponsored by Robin and Raven Roberts. File photo JROTC cadets re-enact the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima following the Allied forces’ conquest of the Pacific island in February 1945 at the third annual Veterans Day parade. The float was sponsored by Robin and Raven Roberts. File photo The JROTC march down West Franklin Street leading the third annual Veterans Day parade in 2018. File photo The JROTC march down West Franklin Street leading the third annual Veterans Day parade in 2018. File photo Local veterans organizations laid wreaths in remembrance for veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in 2018. File photo Local veterans organizations laid wreaths in remembrance for veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — This Saturday will be packed full of Veterans Day activities with the largest ever parade in its 4-year history, a Kids Zone and a team of parachute jumpers that will land in downtown Rockingham, as well as the traditional Veterans Day program that morning.

There will be 51 floats in this year’s parade, up from 35 floats last year, according to Robin Roberts, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary. The parade will include five floats from the VFW, four trucks from the National Guard, as well as floats from AMVETS Post 316 and American Legion Post 147, among others.

“This is the biggest we’ve ever had,” said Roberts, who founded the parade. “The community has really reached out to help this year and make it bigger.”

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with a Veterans Day program at Veterans Memorial Park across from the VFW on Old River Road in Rockingham. The JROTC will raise the flag, the speaker will be Commander of he American Legion Department of North Carolina James Moore, AMVETS Post 316 will conduct the Folding of the Flag and perform a 21-Gun Salue.

Around noon, the Arts Council will present a mural honoring veterans to the VFW.

The Veterans Celebration on the Square, as it will be known, will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Harrington Square. The Celebration will include live music by The Loaded Dice Band, a Kids Zone featuring a bouncy house, hot dog stand, a meet and greet with the Ghostbusters, Smokey the Bear, and puppies from K2 Solutions.

At 1 p.m., the All Veterans Jumpteam will land a helicopter in the BB&T parking lot to meet the public. At 2:20 p.m. they will take off and fly around downtown and then jump from the helicopter to perform a dramatic landing in the BB&T parking lot, according to Roberts.

Following the jump will be the opening ceremony for the parade, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. on the steps of the old courthouse. Lt. Col. Jon Ring will be the host for the ceremony. The guest speaker will be Craig Armstrong, commander of the VFW Department of North Carolina. Charity Davis will sing the National Anthem and Luke Davis, 5, and his sister, Eva Laine, 4, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

There will also be a station to allow attendees to make Christmas cards to send to military service members deployed overseas, according to Roberts. She said the goal is to send 1,000 cards. Richmond County Schools as well as Hospice are among the volunteers who have already contributed to making cards.

“We want to honor our veterans and show our support and (the parade and ceremonies) are the least we can do,” Roberts said.

File photo JROTC cadets re-enact the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima following the Allied forces’ conquest of the Pacific island in February 1945 at the third annual Veterans Day parade. The float was sponsored by Robin and Raven Roberts. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IwoJima-1.jpg File photo JROTC cadets re-enact the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima following the Allied forces’ conquest of the Pacific island in February 1945 at the third annual Veterans Day parade. The float was sponsored by Robin and Raven Roberts. File photo The JROTC march down West Franklin Street leading the third annual Veterans Day parade in 2018. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_ROTC-1.jpg File photo The JROTC march down West Franklin Street leading the third annual Veterans Day parade in 2018. File photo Local veterans organizations laid wreaths in remembrance for veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in 2018. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Wreath-1.jpg File photo Local veterans organizations laid wreaths in remembrance for veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in 2018.

County honoring vets this weekend

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

