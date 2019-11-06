County takes on relinquished property zones from Rockingham, Hamlet

File photo This map shows the areas in to be cut from the City of Rockingham’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. In pink is the city limit, in blue is the portion of the ETJ that will remain, and in yellow is the area to be cut. The areas to be cut represent 12.3 percent of the total but have accounted for more than five times the cost to abate over the past three-and-a-half years. File photo This map shows the areas in to be cut from the City of Rockingham’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. In pink is the city limit, in blue is the portion of the ETJ that will remain, and in yellow is the area to be cut. The areas to be cut represent 12.3 percent of the total but have accounted for more than five times the cost to abate over the past three-and-a-half years.

ROCKINGHAM — A near standing room-only crowd, primarily made up of Rockingham and Hamlet-adjacent property owners, left the Richmond County Board of Commission meeting Tuesday with the knowledge that they were not facing annexation.

Richmond County Planning Director Tracy Parris, using a slide presentation, explained that the county was only placing land already relinquished by Rockingham and Hamlet City governments into comparable zoning districts with the county.

Rockingham utilizes 13 different zoning definitions and Hamlet has 12. Richmond County utilizes only eight different zoning definitions, Parris said, meaning that some property that was previously zoned by the city would be zoned differently by the county.

“I have to assign you a color,” Parris said in reference to a color-coded map of the areas in question.

ETJs (extra-territorial jurisdictions) are typically property that is adjacent to existing city lines and may extend as much as one to two miles surrounding those cities’ boundaries. Properties that are currently being affected by the cities’ relinquished include some of the neighborhoods in Midway, Beverly Hills, Philadelphia, East Rockingham, an area behind Walmart in Rockingham, as well as some of Freeman Mill and Airport Road in Hamlet, among others.

According to Parris, North Carolina’s General Statutes gives cities the right to remove property from their care and counties have no recourse but to step in.

“We can’t leave areas un-zoned, that is what this is about,” Parris explained.

According to the planning director, 1,327 homes in Rockingham, comprising 45 percent of the ETJ, and 677 homes, or 23 percent, in Hamlet are affected.

“This was not requested by the county,” County Commission Ben Moss, told those in attendance. “In a nutshell, (the cities) are giving us the responsibility but they are still taking your money for water and sewer.”

Commissioner Jimmy Capps added, that the two cities “want to keep the good ones and give us the bad ones.”

“Taxes will not increase,” Parris emphasized to the audience. “Water and sewer bills will still be paid where you currently pay. What will change is when you want to get a building inspection or permits, zoning or code enforcement. If you live in the area, you would now go to the county.”

Resident Larry McKenzie voiced his support for the action, saying that multiple complaints to the city, especially relating to code enforcement, have been left unanswered. McKenzie claimed his neighborhood is filled with abandoned automobiles, dilapidated rental homes and alluded to criminal activity.

Parris told the audience that with the county taking back the property, issues with trash pickup, junk cars and structures would be handled by county code enforcement personnel but noted that complaints about drug houses and other — unspecified — activity would be the job of the sheriff’s department.

The commissioners unanimously approved the map of reduced ETJs for both Rockingham and Hamlet.

Other business:

• Commissioners approved the rezoning for pools on residential property. Changes to the county code will now permit pools to be placed beside, as well as behind, homes as long as they do not encroach on a 10-foot setback from neighboring properties or easements. Changes to patio areas and security fencing was also approved.

• Commissioners approved the low bid of $279,125 from Anson Contractors, Inc. for clearing and perimeter fence replacement at the county airport. Ninety percent of the expense comes from FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) grants, county manager Bryan Land reported.

• Commissioners approved a bid of $1,069,000 from Terry’s Plumbing and Utilities, Inc. of Asheboro, NC to construct a new pump station on Hwy 74 Business. The pump station will be moved as part of the NCDOT 73/74 corridor construction and will be paid by the Department of Transportation.

• Commissioners approved three grants for emergency management operations. A $34,000 grant will be used in the annual search and rescue exercise. A second grant of $17,000 to purchase portable light towers and a third for $20,625 for EMPG.

• Commissioners also approved the transfer of two used sheriff department vehicles to the Richmond County School system. They also approved the sale of surplus vehicles including 10 trucks and nine cars to be auctioned off on GovDeals.com in late November.

Brian Bloom Regional Publisher

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]

