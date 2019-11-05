Incumbents carry Rockingham

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers hand over the unofficial results at the Richmond County Board of Elections Tuesday night. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Poll workers hand over the unofficial results at the Richmond County Board of Elections Tuesday night.

ROCKINGHAM — The incumbents triumphed in Rockingham Tuesday night with Mayor Steve Morris garnering 97% of the vote and the City Council incumbents garnering a total of 68% of the vote.

Still, the challengers put up a strong fight, both coming in with about 16% of the vote. In the City Council race, Bennett Deane, John P. Hutchinson and Anne Edwards were re-elected.

Deane was the high vote-getter with 535, 24.30% of the total. Next was John P. Hutchinson with 507 votes, 23.02% of the total. Edwards received 454 votes, 20.62% of the final.

Hutchinson congratulated his fellow council members on their victories in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“I’ve always said we live in a town full of good people, and it’s an honor to have been re-elected,” Hutchinson said in the post. “Congratulations, too, to Bennett Deane and Anne Edwards, who were also re-elected. Now, let’s get back to our work of helping to make things happen!”

Cameron Wright-Hairston received 352 votes, 15.99% of the total, and John W. Carter received 349 votes, 15.85% of the total. In a post on Facebook, Carter expressed optimism for his future in politics and thanked his supporters, most of whom voted in Browder Park at the Rockingham #1 polling location. Carter got the most votes at Rockingham #1 with 144, but had the least at Rockingham #2 at Leath Memorial Library with 89 votes.

“This has been a great learning process!! I now know what to do and not to do!” Carter said on his personal Facebook (punctuation his). “Imma be back stronger, better, and smarter next go around.”

Unofficial results are listed below.

Mayoral race:

• Morris, 738

• Write-in, 18

City Council race:

• Deane, 535

• Hutchinson, 507

• Edwards, 454

• Wright-Hairston, 352

• Carter, 349

• Write-in, 5

Results will not be finalized until 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.

