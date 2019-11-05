Tri-City teases new Richmond Plaza tenant

November 5, 2019 richmondcountydailyjournal News 0
Contributed photo Tri-City teased residents with the addition of a new tenant in the former cinema space in Richmond Plaza on Monday. In a Facebook post, the company hinted at what it could be: it’s a national franchise, has over 1,800 locations in North America, and they would be new to the Rockingham market. The space is undergoing renovations and is planned to open in mid-2020. The announcement will come Friday.

