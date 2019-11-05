State legislators honor Pastor Legrand for 50th anniversary

Contributed photo Richmond County Board of Education Chairman Wiley Mabe, Pastor Tommy Legrand and Sen. Tom McInnis pose with the flag the pastor was presented before his church congregation last Sunday. Contributed photo Richmond County Board of Education Chairman Wiley Mabe, Pastor Tommy Legrand and Sen. Tom McInnis pose with the flag the pastor was presented before his church congregation last Sunday.

HAMLET — Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Dan Bishop last week issued proclamations honoring Pastor Tommy Legrand who now in his 50th consecutive year as pastor of Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ in Hamlet.

Over the course of that 50 years, Legrand has built his church up from a street ministry on the corner of Thomas Street and Buttercup Drive in 1969 into the complex on that now includes the Southview Learning Center, Faith Academy, the Prayer and Faith Temple (PFT) Food Pantry and the PFT Family Life Center. Legrand also took point in the fight to get the Imperial Foods plant torn down after the fire in September 1991 that killed 25 people.

McInnis, along with Richmond County Board of Education Chairman Wiley Mabe and a representative for Bishop, presented Legrand with a flag that was flown over the capitol in his honor last week.

“I know of very few pastors who have served in Richmond County for 50 consecutive years or greater and on top of his service in the ministry he has been a community servant helping those that are less fortunate, the homeless, senior citizens and those suffering from addiction,” McInnis said. “He is truly a servant of all the people in our community and our county.”

McInnis said he has known of Legrand for over 40 years and saw him build his church “from scratch” to expand into the services it now offers, calling the complex “the total package.”

“Fifty years in anything is amazing — most retire at 30 years,” the state senator said. “It was a monumental day for our area to be able to recognize someone who has done so much good in the community and continues to do good, (Legrand) is not taking his foot off the gas.”

Contributed photo Richmond County Board of Education Chairman Wiley Mabe, Pastor Tommy Legrand and Sen. Tom McInnis pose with the flag the pastor was presented before his church congregation last Sunday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Legrandhonor.jpg Contributed photo Richmond County Board of Education Chairman Wiley Mabe, Pastor Tommy Legrand and Sen. Tom McInnis pose with the flag the pastor was presented before his church congregation last Sunday.

Flag flew over state capitol to recognize pastor

