Governor Cooper appoints Land to Forestry Advisory Council

ROCKINGHAM — Governor Roy Cooper on Monday appointed Richmond County Manager Bryan Land to the North Carolina Forestry Advisory Council.

Land will fill the seat on the 18-member board reserved for individuals with experience in city and regional planning, replacing Samual G. Yearick of Hudson. Other members appointed to the council Monday were Allen Plaster of New Bern, Michael Almond of Monroe and Dr. Tom Gower of Raleigh.

Land will serve a four-year term on the council. According to N.C. General Statute 143A-66.3, the council meets annually in October and at least three other times a year, with at least one meeting during each two-year period to be held in the Mountains, Piedmont, and the Coastal Plain. It’s unclear when the next council meeting will be held.

Land has been county manager since 2017 and began working for the county in 2010 as public works director. He said in an email that the appointment is a “great opportunity.”

“I am honored to be chosen by Governor Cooper and all of the other individuals that supported the appointment,” Land said.

He added that his experience in timberland management and forest conservation will be an “asset” to the Council.

“I am an avid outdoorsman and enjoy the limited time I get to spend in the beautiful forest lands North Carolina and Richmond County have to offer. For generations, my family has been heavily involved in timberland management and conservation, managing many acres for the production of longleaf pine straw and saw timber.” Land said. “I am a strong advocate for the timber industry in North Carolina. The industry contributes over $1 billion to our annual state economy.”

This is Land’s first state appointment and he is the 11th Richmond County official named to a state position in Cooper’s administration. Others are:

• Sheriff James Clemmons — NC Juvenile Justice Planning Committee

• Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump — NC Wildlife Resources Commission

• Former Rockingham Mayor and State Senator Gene McLaurin — Economic Development Partnership of NC

• County Attorney Bill Webb — Rural Infrastructure Authority of NC Commerce

• Dr. John Stevenson — RCC Board of Trustees

• Melanie Carroll — RCC Board of Trustees

• Dr. Cindy Goodman — NC School of Science and Math Board of Trustees

• Ken Goodman — NC Industrial Commission

• Steve Futrell — NC Superior Court

• Dawn Layton — NC Superior Court

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

