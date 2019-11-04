Hamlet man accused of possessing child porn

Autry Autry

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with a dozen felonies related to the possession of child pornography.

Dalton James Autry, 23, of Circle Wood Drive is charged with 12 felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Autry turned himself in at the Richmond County Magistrates Office in Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warrants for his arrest allege that on Dec. 18, 2018 Autry duplicated six images and six videos depicting children between the ages of two and nine years old who had been put in extremely graphic sexual situations involving other adults as well as animals.

None of the juveniles shown in the materials have been identified as living locally, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear if any of the adults depicted in the pornography are local.

Autry’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted jointly by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Autry was arrested Thursday and held under a $100,000 secure bond. He posted bond later that day and was released.

N.C. General Statute 14-190.17 defines second degree sexual exploitation of a minor as when a person, knowing the character or content of the material in question, “records, photographs, films, develops or duplicates material that contains a a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges” or “solicits material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.”

The statute notes that “mistake of age” is not a valid defense to prosecution of this charge.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Autry has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

