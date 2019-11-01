Trio charged in theft of $1.6 million worth of hemp plants

Ladd Ladd Beal Beal Lemons Lemons

ROCKINGHAM — Three individuals have been charged in the August theft of more than $1.6 million worth of industrial hemp plants.

Christopher Lee Watson Lemons, 29, and Tyler Brooke Morgan Beal, 20, are charged with two felony counts of larceny of ungathered crops and one misdemeanor count of larceny, while Aaron Dean Ladd, 24, is charged with one felony count each of larceny of ungathered crops.

Lemons is additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana. Ladd is also charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana on jail premises. The three are listed as living in two separate residences on McArthur Drive in Rockingham.

Warrants alleged that on Aug. 8, the trio stole 1,500 industrial hemp plants that were in the ground being grown for market and were worth an estimated $375,000. Then on Aug. 10, warrants allege that Lemons and Beal returned and stole an additional 5,000 industrial hemp plants worth an estimated $1,250,000 from the same farm, and stole a trail camera used to monitor the area which was worth $100.

A search warrant for Beal’s phone states that the owner of the plants reported the theft on Aug. 10, and the sheriff’s office received a tip on Oct. 22 that hemp crops were seen at the home of Ladd and Beal. Detectives received video of Ladd and Lemons with the stolen hemp inside the home as well as text screenshots relating to those involved, according to the warrant.

This week, charges against Victor Brian Evans and Tryon Campbell Evans of two felony counts each of larceny of ungathered crops, and one misdemeanor count of larceny were dismissed. These dismissed charges were for the Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 hemp plant thefts, and the theft of the trail camera. Both Victor and Tryon Evans still have one pending felony count of larceny of ungathered crops which occurred on Aug. 3, according to court records.

Lemons is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. Ladd is held under a $5,000 secure bond. Beal was released after posting a $25,000 secure bond on Oct. 25. All three are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Ladd was convicted in August 2013 of one misdemeanor count of assault on a child and in September 2019 of one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering.

Beal was convicted of one misdemeanor count of damage to property in October 2015. Lemons has no prior convictions.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

