4-H program to strengthen families against opioids

Richmond County invites you to experience the Empowering Youth and Families Program, developed by NC 4-H.

Join Cooperative Extension and Rockingham Housing Authority for a 10 week journey to protect your family and combat the opioid crisis in our community.

Empowering Youth and Families will focus on your family and will build on the strong foundation already in place. But the goal of the program is much larger than just learning and growing as a family.

At the end of the ten weekly sessions, a family retreat will be held. During this retreat at Camp Millstone in Ellerbe, the families from Richmond County will join with families from other counties and design community outreach events to impact each county as a whole.

While we believe your family will benefit, we also know you and the other families in the program with you can reach and teach your county to help prevent opioid misuse through knowledge and healthy behaviors.

Each week, families with youth ages 10-14 will meet first to share dinner and fellowship with other families. Next, caregivers and youth will participate in separate sessions that provide age-appropriate training in the art of family building or information about opioid misuse. Finally, families will come back together to practice new skills and behaviors.

The Empowering Youth and Families Program will be held in Richmond County on Monday’s for a total of ten weeks (holidays and planned off weeks may be included as well) beginning November 4th from 5:30 – 7:00pm. The classes will be held at the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office at 123 Caroline Street, Rockingham NC 28379.

Depending on your family’s needs, child care may be facilitated at the meeting site for children younger than 10 or older than 14. Please call ahead to let us know that this needs to be provided.

RSVP your family by Monday November 4, at 12:00pm for meal accommodations. Please call the Extension office at 910-997-8255 for questions and to register.