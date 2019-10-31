Raleigh, N.C. – Samaritan Colony, a non-profit residential treatment facility for men with chemical dependency, received a boost of support from the SECU Foundation to help facility administrators further their vision of opening a residential substance abuse treatment center for women.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Hamlet during a joint State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Advisory Board meeting where SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson presented Samaritan Colony officials with a ceremonial check for a $40,000 Capacity Building grant. The Foundation’s grant will help the non-profit address organizational growth and long-term sustainability for the expansion of services and the addition of a new women’s inpatient treatment center.

Samaritan Colony has been delivering quality, evidenced-based treatment to those suffering from addiction by providing education and support in a safe, secure, and structured therapeutic environment for more than four decades. The non-profit serves individuals within the eight-county area of Anson, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, and Richmond Counties. The addition of a women’s center will fill a critical need in this region, as there is currently no facility offering this model of treatment for women within a 100-mile radius.

“We are proud to help Samaritan Colony continue their valuable work,” remarked Mr. Brinson. “This is a well-established organization that continues to receive broad community support and recognition for excellence in the services they provide. Samaritan Colony has identified the need for increased services and a dedicated treatment center for women, and we hope that the Foundation’s grant will help them move forward and make their vision a reality.”

Samaritan Colony Executive Director Harold Pearson shared his comments and appreciation for the Capacity Building grant, saying, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, and most importantly the clients we serve and the women we hope to serve, we want to express our sincere gratitude to SECU members and the SECU Foundation. Samaritan Colony has provided substance abuse services to men and their families for over 44 years, helping them change and grow as they work to overcome addiction. This grant will give us the ability to build capacity and provide the same level of services to women in the near future.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.

SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.

Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

