Coldwell Banker to move downtown Rockingham by Christmas

Brian Bloom | Daily Journal Contractor Wayne Spencer and Joe Parsons, husband of Debra Parsons, go over details of Coldwell Banker’s move into 106 E. Washington St. Brian Bloom | Daily Journal Contractor Wayne Spencer and Joe Parsons, husband of Debra Parsons, go over details of Coldwell Banker’s move into 106 E. Washington St.

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown Rockingham will have a new business joining the relatively exclusive club in the coming weeks with Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties setting up shop in Harrington Square.

Coldwell currently rents its location on 1102 E. Broad Ave. next to Wendy’s, where it has been since 2009. Debra Parsons, owner of the location and a broker, has now purchased the space at 106 E. Washington St. with plans to renovate it.

Parsons said the move was about ownership versus rental, plus the future growth coming to the area.

“It’s a good location with (Richmond Community College’s satellite campus) coming, and I own it,” she said. “I think (the campus) will be beneficial to Harrington Square.”

There is not an exact date for the move as of yet, but Parsons expects the company to be in their new location before Christmas.

Coldwell is one of several recent developments in downtown Rockingham. Tammy Ratliffe, an ordained minister with the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Maxton and a self-published author, has purchased the former home of the Daily Journal with big plans in store.

She told the Daily Journal in an interview that her vision for the space includes a coffee and book shop, a WiFi café, community and prayer rooms as well as her taped radio show “A.M. Deposit Morning Show,” with a live audience.

The War Room Coffee House, as it will be known, is slated to open before the end of the year in the left portion of the building, Ratliffe said. This side of the building will also feature faith-based books, primarily from local authors along with a co-working space.

Additionally, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce will move from its temporary home in the Hamlet Depot to its former home at 505 Rockingham Rd. across from the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. The move will take place between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

Brian Bloom | Daily Journal Contractor Wayne Spencer and Joe Parsons, husband of Debra Parsons, go over details of Coldwell Banker’s move into 106 E. Washington St. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wayne-Spencer-and-Joe-Parsons.jpg Brian Bloom | Daily Journal Contractor Wayne Spencer and Joe Parsons, husband of Debra Parsons, go over details of Coldwell Banker’s move into 106 E. Washington St.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]