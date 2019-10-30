Suspect named in theft of Ponder Project trailer

Contributed photo This photo shows a clearer picture of the vehicle that is believe to have been used to carry away the Ponder Project’s trailer. Contributed photo This photo shows a clearer picture of the vehicle that is believe to have been used to carry away the Ponder Project’s trailer. File photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen while carrying $50,000 in equipment. File photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen while carrying $50,000 in equipment. Bryant Bryant

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has identified a suspect in the weekend theft of local band The Ponder Project’s trailer, which was carrying an estimated $50,000 of equipment at the time.

Darrin Coke Bryant, 44, of Greenville, South Carolina has been named in connection to the case, HPD said Wednesday. No arrest has been made as of Wednesday.

Bryant is believed to have been driving the red truck that was captured in surveillance video early Saturday morning while passing in front of the Hamlet Depot on Main Street while pulling the stolen trailer. HPD said the vehicle is a stolen red 2017 Toyota Tundra. Other identifying details include a tag cover with a Parks Buick GMC logo on it, a black bed cover, and a large trailer hitch, according to HPD.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Bryant or see the Red 2017 Toyota Tundra, contact the Hamlet Police Department at (910) 582-2551, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at (910) 997-5454, or your local authorities.

Bobby Pearce, co-founder of the band, said it was stolen from under his well-lit car port some time between Friday evening and when it was seen attached to the red truck early Saturday morning.

There is a $1,000 reward in place for anyone who provides information that leads to the return of the trailer and its contents.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

