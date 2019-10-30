Open house for RCC’s new Scotland campus

Contributed photo RCC has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg Contributed photo RCC has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will host an Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. for its new Scotland County campus.

RCC has recently added two new buildings to its presence on McLean Street in downtown Laurinburg, allowing the College to offer more programs and services to the people of Scotland County and surrounding communities.

“This is an exciting time for the College as we expand our footprint in Scotland County, making education and career training more accessible for the people of this community,” Dr. Dale McInnis, RCC president said. “This new campus will offer all the services and resources that our Hamlet campus provides and offer new programs that focus on short-term training for high-paying jobs right here in Scotland County.”

The Open House, which is free and open to the public, will give people a chance to tour the Honeycutt Center, the Morgan Center and the Covington Street Building.

“People will get to explore the programs we currently offer in Scotland County such as HVACR training, practical nursing, nursing assistant to become a CNA, plus new classes like Detention Officer Certification and Industrial Mechanics training,” Vice President for Instruction Kevin Parsons said.

The College’s Student Government Association will also be hosting its Fall Festival at the new campus, so there will be games and activities for all ages. WLNC will be doing a live remote, capturing the event on air for its listeners.

Nearly 50 prizes will also be given away to those who tour the facilities and visit the many stops in all three buildings.

“We look forward to showing off this new campus for the people of Scotland County and better serving them and their families,” McInnis said.

To learn more, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.

