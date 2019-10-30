Walk with the Warriors to build veteran support

ROCKINGHAM — James Hamby had a rare experience in the mountains in May and this Saturday he will share that experience with Richmond County.

Hamby, a veteran of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, got the opportunity to join No Barriers USA on a 3-day expedition in the Appalachian Mountains in which he walked with a group of other veterans as they shared their struggles post-service and reflected on the totality of their lives: past, present and future.

In his plan for his future, Hamby wanted to impact his community, which is now Richmond County, by bringing Walk with the Warriors to local veterans.

“I’ve had to find veterans or people that I can relate to and it’s hard since I don’t know anybody here,” Hamby said. “What was so special (about the expedition) was that it was North Carolina-specific — every vet lived in NC — so it’s not like if you needed help someone would have to come from California.”

The Walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Hinson Lake. There will be on-site registration.

No Barriers was co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer who in May 2001 became the first blind man to summit Mount Everest. The organization sought to help people with disabilities achieve their full potential and branched out to include veterans, or Warriors.

One of the principles of No Barriers that Hamby connected with was the idea of having a “rope team,” a reference to the interconnected group that together climbs huge mountains.

“If one person slips and falls, they’re there to catch you,” he said. “With me not having anybody to talk to that has been through the same thing as me I wanted to get people together and say, ‘Hey, if you’re struggling with something, we’ve got your back.”

On Saturday, Hamby will present a video about his experience and explain the No Barriers curriculum. Like he did, he will guide the participants through examining their past, recognizing their present situation, and give them the opportunity to write down goals for their future.

“What you are is stronger than what’s behind you,” Hamby said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

