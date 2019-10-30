File photo This is the last week of early voting for all municipal elections. The early voting site at 123 Carolina St. in Rockingham will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 5. File photo This is the last week of early voting for all municipal elections. The early voting site at 123 Carolina St. in Rockingham will be open this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 5.

