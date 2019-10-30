Leak Street Cultural Center renamed to honor J.C. and Ruth Watkins

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J.C. Watkins speaks at the naming ceremony for what is now the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. J.C. and Ruth held hands throughout much of the speakers’ remarks. J.C. multiple times caught himself as he continued to praise his wife’s work for the Leak Street School, and later, the Center, calling her a much better teacher than him and crediting her with giving him the opportunity to go to the White House. Thought she is confined to a wheelchair after suffering two strokes, Ruth said she was “very, very happy” to see the growth of the Center and to see it renamed in their honor. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J.C. Watkins speaks at the naming ceremony for what is now the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. J.C. and Ruth held hands throughout much of the speakers’ remarks. J.C. multiple times caught himself as he continued to praise his wife’s work for the Leak Street School, and later, the Center, calling her a much better teacher than him and crediting her with giving him the opportunity to go to the White House. Thought she is confined to a wheelchair after suffering two strokes, Ruth said she was “very, very happy” to see the growth of the Center and to see it renamed in their honor.

ROCKINGHAM — As of Tuesday, the Leak Street Cultural Center has a new name to reflect the couple that has been the face of it for decades: The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center.

Richmond County officials and community leaders, many of whom are alumni of the Center, gathered on the lawn to pay tribute to J.C. and Ruth Watkins for a lifetime of service to the community. J.C. Watkins, 95, also announced that the Center has received a $150,000 grant for renovations.

Watkins started as a teacher at the Rockingham Negro High School, as it was known before changing its name to the Leak Street School. From there, he worked his way up to principal and later assistant superintendent. He met Ruth when she came on as a French and Social Studies teacher. Ruth, who has been in poor health after suffering a pair of strokes in recent years, went on to be named the 1978-79 North Carolina Teacher of the Year and was responsible for organizing the student council and drama club, and brought the first black and white T.V. to the school for a University of North Carolina Chapel Hill televised teaching class.

After retiring from the school system in 1984, J.C. Watkins became the first black city councilman in the county, serving from 1973 to 1990, and the then served as a county commissioner, serving from 1990 to 2008. Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Kenneth Robinette each served with Watkins, Morris on the Rockingham City Council and Robinette on the Board of Commissioners. Both men shared the impact Watkins had in their time serving alongside him.

“Wherever he went he made people proud to be around him, and he was and is a good man, as is Mrs. Watkins a good woman,” Morris said. “He worked tirelessly for Civil Rights changes and all less fortunate people no matter their race. He always lifts people up and not tears [sic] them down.”

Robinette listed the achievements the Board of Commissioners made during Watkins’ tenure, which included a major land use and zoning requirement and was instrumental in the growth of Richmond County’s industrial parks. Some of the industries that came to the county during his tenure included Duke Energy, Purdue and Big Rock Sports.

“There’s many words that can describe J.C. and Ruth,” Robinette said. “He’s a statesman, they’re a pillar of the community, they’re leaders — obviously they’re fighters — they’re very dedicated, visionary. But, most important, there’s always givers and takers, and I can tell you one thing: the Watkins’ are givers.”

Commissioner Tavares Bostic highlighted the impact that the Center has had on the youth, which included his mother, Andrea Gould, who was able to see an orchestra for the first time as a young girl because of the Center.

“This building is more than just a staple in this community, it’s the very family of this community,” Bostic said.

Former Rockingham Mayor and State Senator Gene McLaurin, a former student at the school, compared Watkins to late Congressman Elijah Cummings, who following his death was described as a “north star” in Washington, D.C.

“In a lot of ways … Ruth and J.C. Watkins are like a north star for this community,” McLaurin said. “They’re the kind of people we look up to that inspire us and help us to see how progress can occur and positive things can happen.”

Another former student of the school, Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson, recalled meeting Watkins for the first time when he was running against Hutchinson’s father for Rockingham City Council. Hutchinson said he told Watkins as a child that he was going to root for his father, of course, but that he hoped Watkins also won, which he did.

In his remarks, Watkins was effusive and emotional, having to stop himself from heaping praise on his wife to avoid going over his time — even though undoubtedly no one would have stopped him if he had continued. He told the story of what drove him to run for City Council, which was him spinning out in his car due to the deep potholes prevalent in front of the school, which he knew took political action to be attended to.

As a councilman, Watkins was instrumental in getting a $10 million grant to improve the infrastructure of the black communities that had long been neglected. The grant meant sidewalks, gutters, streetlights, and refurbished homes. But Watkins lamented that the community around the Center, now bearing his name, is beginning to return to the state it was in back in those days.

“It’s beginning to look again like it did 50 years ago and I don’t like it, but we’re going to try to do something about it,” Watkins said. “I’m going to work for you until the day is done, and I don’t know when that is but I thank God for allowing me this space.”

Ruth, as former students and loved ones crowded around for hugs, said she was “very, very happy” about the name change.

“Many people we taught here … went on to higher things,” she said. “We wanted to inspire them to continue to learn.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J.C. Watkins speaks at the naming ceremony for what is now the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. J.C. and Ruth held hands throughout much of the speakers’ remarks. J.C. multiple times caught himself as he continued to praise his wife’s work for the Leak Street School, and later, the Center, calling her a much better teacher than him and crediting her with giving him the opportunity to go to the White House. Thought she is confined to a wheelchair after suffering two strokes, Ruth said she was “very, very happy” to see the growth of the Center and to see it renamed in their honor. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4139-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal J.C. Watkins speaks at the naming ceremony for what is now the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center. J.C. and Ruth held hands throughout much of the speakers’ remarks. J.C. multiple times caught himself as he continued to praise his wife’s work for the Leak Street School, and later, the Center, calling her a much better teacher than him and crediting her with giving him the opportunity to go to the White House. Thought she is confined to a wheelchair after suffering two strokes, Ruth said she was “very, very happy” to see the growth of the Center and to see it renamed in their honor.

J.C. and Ruth Watkins honored

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]