Ponder Project equipment stolen, investigation ongoing

Contributed photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen along with $50,000 worth of equipment. Contributed photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen along with $50,000 worth of equipment. Contributed photo This enhanced photo shows that the truck last seen with the trailer was a red or dark red color. Contributed photo This enhanced photo shows that the truck last seen with the trailer was a red or dark red color.

HAMLET — A trailer carrying $50,000 of equipment belonging to local band, The Ponder Project, was reported stolen over the weekend and a reward is being offered for any information on its whereabouts.

A surveillance camera captured a red, or burgundy, pickup truck leaving with the trailer around 1:50 a.m. early Saturday morning on Main Street as it passed by Sports Connection headed towards the Hamlet Depot. The trailer has a large decal reading “Ponder” in blue block letters and a shadow underneath spelling “Louder.”

Bobby Pearce, a founding member of the band, said the truck was stolen from his driveway where it was kept under a fully-lit car port.

“We’re dead in the water at this point,” Pearce said of the band.

Ponder is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday for Hudson Brothers Deli’s Halloween Party. General Manager Robin Roberts said the deli has equipment Ponder can use if they don’t get their trailer back by then.

“I have my own equipment they can use. All the bands are willing to help,” Roberts said in a text.

There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the trailer and its contents. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hamlet Police Department at 910-582-2551 or Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

Ponder has been active for about 25 years, and regrouped to form The Ponder Project after the deaths of two members due to separate medical issues.

“Our band has gone through a lot in recent years,” Pearce said. “We are at a loss for words for the audacity of people just taking our stuff.”

Contributed photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen along with $50,000 worth of equipment. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_PonderTrailer-1.jpg Contributed photo The Ponder Project’s trailer was stolen along with $50,000 worth of equipment. Contributed photo This enhanced photo shows that the truck last seen with the trailer was a red or dark red color. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_BetterTruck-1.jpg Contributed photo This enhanced photo shows that the truck last seen with the trailer was a red or dark red color.

Suspect caught on tape, equipment worth $50k

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]