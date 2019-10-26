Chamber of Commerce returning to its roots

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce will move into 505 Rockingham Rd., pictured, on Nov. 1 and plans to open on Nov. 4. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce will move into 505 Rockingham Rd., pictured, on Nov. 1 and plans to open on Nov. 4.

ROCKINGHAM — Emily Tucker described it “like going home again.”

Tucker, president and CEO of the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce, was talking about the chamber’s move back to the downtown region of Rockingham, acting as an anchor, along with the construction of Richmond Community College’s satellite campus, to the shopping district’s revival.

“It’s a building we already own that we are returning to,” Tucker explained. “Hamlet’s been very good to us, but we’ve outgrown the space … we’ve kind of run out of real estate,” she laughed.

Currently in the renovated Hamlet Depot, the chamber’s three full-time employees share space — and sometimes desks. The Rockingham location will allow each employee to have their own office with space to spare.

“And Rockingham is centrally located for easier access to all our members,” Tucker added. “We’re excited.”

“With Richmond County Community College opening their new facility, including the Small Business Center,” Tucker said, the move simply made sense. “It’s a perfect partnership.”

The new (old) chamber building, located at 505 Rockingham Rd., housed the chamber until the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority and Chamber combined forces. “We had always kind of worked together and we moved to share space in the Hamlet Depot,” Tucker explained. “We’ve maintained ownership of our building but leased it out over the years.”

The remodeled chamber building will include a conference room with dual projectors, WiFi and board room. Members, according to Tucker, can use the room free of charge if not already occupied.

Plans also include a new coffee shop to be part of the building, driving traffic and interest in the chamber and its offerings.

And the move isn’t the only new chamber offering. A new website with greater interactivity and information will be unveiled Wednesday to better represent the region’s offerings and opportunities.

The chamber expects to move in on Nov. 1 and open Nov. 4.

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]

