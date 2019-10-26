Rockingham Rotary to hold annual barbecue

Filephoto Richmond County residents dine on barbecue at the 63rd Annual Rockingham Rotary Auction and Barbecue in 2018. Filephoto Richmond County residents dine on barbecue at the 63rd Annual Rockingham Rotary Auction and Barbecue in 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — If barbecue is your bailiwick, the Rockingham Rotary’s annual barbecue will get your taste buds tingling, according to Rotarian Ken Bostick.

Set for election day, Nov. 5, the 64th annual feed runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. This year, attendees can get either a one-quarter chicken (leg and thigh) or a plate of barbecue pork, all for $8 a plate with proceeds going to local charities and organizations.

But barbecue is only one portion of an all-day event. A silent auction will be open for bids from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as will a bake sale and country store. Silent auction items up for bid include tickets to the Charlotte Hornets Experience, two rounds and lodging at Pinehurst National, North Carolina basketball tickets and even up to 18 tons of crushed stone. There are dozens of other opportunities to support the club and its charitable endeavors.

There will also be opportunities to win cash prizes of $2,000 – $4,000 with a special $500 early bird drawing.

Once again, the Rotary barbecue and sale will occupy the Rockingham Armory, home of the Walter E. Bostick Readiness Center, at 1207 Rockingham Rd. Barbecue pork and chicken dinners may be purchased to take out or dine in.

Rockingham’s Rotary Club came into existence in 1939 after being sponsored by the Wadesboro Rotarians. The barbecue fundraiser has been in place since 1955 and last year raised $34,000 with 942 plates of barbecue sold. Proceeds went to a variety of organizations including Back Pack Pals, Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, Leath Memorial Library, Crime Stoppers, 4H, Hospice, United Way, Raider Band and more.

Last year’s auction items included a litany of prime N.C. State University memorabilia such as a T-shirt signed by the iconic Coach Jim Valvano, a ping pong table, grills and lawn equipment, and and endless supply of fun knick-knacks.

To receive more information or purchase tickets contact Jonathan Pope 704-918-9790 or Justin Clark, 910-206-0676.

Filephoto Richmond County residents dine on barbecue at the 63rd Annual Rockingham Rotary Auction and Barbecue in 2018. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5248.jpg Filephoto Richmond County residents dine on barbecue at the 63rd Annual Rockingham Rotary Auction and Barbecue in 2018.

Brian Bloom Regional Publisher

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]

Reach Brian Bloom at 910-817-2667 or [email protected]