Teamwork under fire

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Fire fighters with the Hamlet Fire Department bear down on an intense flame at the Hamlet Fairgrounds on Wednesday. More than half the fire department took turns fighting a simulated forklift fire and a gas tank fire, which they only do about once a year.

The training was facilitated by AEST Safety of Laurinburg. Two teams created a fog pattern by approaching the flame with their hoses initially spraying at a tight angle, which they widened the closer they got. They eventually got so close that there was nothing but a thin stream of water between them and the fire, and their goal was to cool the tank enough — while it was raging — to touch it, which in a live situation would mean they were able to turn off the valve on the respective tanks.

Deputy Chief Trey Goodwin said that if the firefighters broke their fog pattern the fire would fill the gap, whether between the streams or under.

“It shows the power of teamwork because if they don’t work together it can go wrong,” said Chief Calvin White.