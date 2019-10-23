AMVETS, VFW replace Hamlet Middle’s flag

Contributed photo

Johnny Patrick and John Autry of AMVETS Post 316, along with VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean complete the ceremonial folding of the tattered flag at Hamlet Middle School Wednesday morning as eighth-graders Alex Chappell and Cain Hunsucker, who raise the school’s flag each morning, look on. Principal Karen Allen requested that the school’s flag be replaced after it had become weathered. VFW Post 4203 Commander Eddie Dean instructed the students on how to properly care for the flag. The flag they brought was too small, and the VFW will provide a larger one at a later date, according to Auxiliary President Robin Roberts.