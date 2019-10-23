RALEIGH – On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrested two former North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers after an investigation into ticket irregularities that began in June of 2019 at the request of Highway Patrol and the Harnett County District Attorney.

Former Trooper Jason Benson has been charged with: 5 counts of obstruction of justice (felony); 5 counts of failure to discharge duty (misdemeanor); 5 counts of making a false return of process (misdemeanor)

Former Trooper Christopher Carter has been charged with: 2 counts of obstruction of justice (felony); 2 counts of failure to discharge duty (misdemeanor); 2 counts of making a false return of process (misdemeanor)

Benson and Carter were arrested Wednesday morning without incident by special agents from the SBI’s Capital District after turning themselves in at the Harnett County Detention Center. Mug shots can be obtained from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, special agents identified more than a dozen victims who had been issued citations or charges unbeknownst to them. Most of the citations stemmed from single car accidents or abandoned vehicles. In some cases, the two troopers charged individuals and failed to serve the citation(s). The victims didn’t know they had been charged, therefore they didn’t show up for their court date(s). As a result, arrest warrants were issued for some while others had their driver’s licenses suspended.

The SBI investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

