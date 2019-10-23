‘Master J’ awards trio black belts

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Ellis receives his black belt from James Jeter, a.k.a. “Master J” on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chris Ellis receives his black belt from James Jeter, a.k.a. “Master J” on Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal James Jeter a.k.a. “Master J” honors his three students, Chris Ellis, Todd Williams, and Connor Ellis, who earned their black belts on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal James Jeter a.k.a. “Master J” honors his three students, Chris Ellis, Todd Williams, and Connor Ellis, who earned their black belts on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM — Three students of American Tae Kwon Do, lead by James Jeter a.k.a. “Master J,” passed a major milestone in their martial arts journey over the weekend by earning their black belts.

Chris Ellis, his son, Connor, and Todd Williams all passed their tests for their black belts on Saturday and tied their (complicated) knots around their waists for the first time Tuesday. Testing for the black belt must be done a year after achieving their brown belt, and the test involves them demonstrating every skill and pattern that they have learned since they started.

Jeter said three is the most black belts he’s ever awarded at one time, which makes now only 42 that he’s awarded in his 53-year career as a teacher.

“That tells you how hard it is to make black belt in my school,” Jeter said.

The tests took three hours and 45 minutes total, with the three doing some patterns simultaneously and at other times individually. Ellis started in martial arts at 9 years old, and at 15 his grandmother brought him to Jeter to set him straight after he had been angry following the death of his grandfather, even considering dropping out of school.

He stayed with it for four years after that, then going off on his own to start a family. He’s since been with American Tae Kwon Do for six years, has made martial arts a major bonding activity with his family, and is set to take over the school from Jeter in December.

All those years built up to Saturday’s test, which Ellis called the “pinnacle.”

“It’s awesome to have my son here with me, it actually gives us somebody to practice with, which we do at home a lot,” he said. “It’s a real achievement for the family also, it’s extra family time and a thing that you bond over, grow together.”

Ellis, as a black belt, was able to officially dismiss the class on Tuesday for the first time, but when it came time for the prayer, there was a bit of confusion on who should lead it. Jeter deferred, but Ellis insisted he lead — “You still age me!” he said.

For Williams, a physical education teacher at East Rockingham Elementary School, the path to a black belt was hampered by injuries. He was a lifelong athlete but started martial arts in February 2015, already in his 40’s, and said he had to be extra focused on stretches and other preparations to keep up with the younger students. Last year, he fractured his forearm while holding a pad for Connor to practice a kick, earning Connor the nickname “Bone Crusher.”

Despite this and a shoulder injury, he was able to keep up with his testing.

“I was out there on the floor with a full cast,” Williams said. “I’m just glad that I had the athletic background growing up playing sports and stuff to make it a little easier to transition.”

Connor said he’s been doing martial arts for as far back as he can remember, but has been with American Tae Kwon Do for at least five years.

“Doing it with my dad is great, to have somebody there, to have somebody at home,” he said. “He beats me up sometimes.”

He told the story of his dad kicking a 100-pound bag so hard that he ripped off two of the four chains that held it together.

For Jeter, seeing his students reach this level was a “pleasure.”

“What pleases me is the fact that I have completed my oath. I have passed this knowledge on, now they’re the next generation and they can do the same,” Jeter said. “The art of Tae Kwon Do will never die, at least not through this school anyway.”

