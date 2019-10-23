Toilet ‘flushes’ money to Partnership for Children

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal “Ace,” the doll that is in the process of being flushed, sits outside a home on Biltmore Drive that has been chosen by a supporter of the Richmond County Partnership for Children. The toilet represents “flushing away” adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, with the money raised, the partnership will be able to better train their staff to help local children. A $30 donation will get the toilet moved from your lawn, a $35 donation will get it passed to a friend’s lawn and a $40 donation will buy you “insurance” that it will not come back to you for the duration of the fundraiser. To have the toilet removed from your property text the message “Remove My Toilet” to 910. 995.6569. Be sure to include your location and your desired removal fee. A text will be sent back to you with a pick-up time for the toilet and instructions on how to make your payment. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal “Ace,” the doll that is in the process of being flushed, sits outside a home on Biltmore Drive that has been chosen by a supporter of the Richmond County Partnership for Children. The toilet represents “flushing away” adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, with the money raised, the partnership will be able to better train their staff to help local children. A $30 donation will get the toilet moved from your lawn, a $35 donation will get it passed to a friend’s lawn and a $40 donation will buy you “insurance” that it will not come back to you for the duration of the fundraiser. To have the toilet removed from your property text the message “Remove My Toilet” to 910. 995.6569. Be sure to include your location and your desired removal fee. A text will be sent back to you with a pick-up time for the toilet and instructions on how to make your payment.

“Ace,” the doll that is in the process of being flushed, sits outside a home on Biltmore Drive that has been chosen by a supporter of the Richmond County Partnership for Children. The toilet represents “flushing away” adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, with the money raised, the partnership will be able to better train their staff to help local children. A $30 donation will get the toilet moved from your lawn, a $35 donation will get it passed to a friend’s lawn and a $40 donation will buy you “insurance” that it will not come back to you for the duration of the fundraiser. To have the toilet removed from your property text the message “Remove My Toilet” to 910. 995.6569. Be sure to include your location and your desired removal fee. A text will be sent back to you with a pick-up time for the toilet and instructions on how to make your payment.