Sandhills Children’s Center auctions pumpkins to fund supplies

ROCKINGHAM — The teachers at the Rockingham campus of the Sandhills Children’s Center put their own flare on their Halloween pumpkins this week to try to scare up some extra funds for their classes.

The elaborately decorated pumpkins have been entered into a silent auction and the funds raised will go directly towards the materials used to make their children’s days full of activities. The Center, a nonprofit that provides care to children from birth to five years old with special needs, burns through crayons, construction paper, paint and glue through constant arts and crafts projects, one of their favorite activities, their teachers said.

“We have some very creative and artistic teachers here who came up with their own themes, so no two pumpkins are alike,” said Justin Clark, program director. “It shows the commitment they have to want to help the Center and make sure it has everything it needs.”

The designs included a black cat pumpkin, one made to look like a deer complete with antlers and big blue eyes, another that looked like a wacky Mrs. Potato Head, a “heart eyes” emoji, a Humpty Dumpty, and a mummy.

Clark said that the children take “ownership” of their teachers’ pumpkins, and see it as a source of pride for their classes.

The Mrs. Potato Head pumpkin was designed by Faye Quick, secretary for the Center. Her pumpkin was named “End-of-the-Day-Faye,” and was inspired by how frazzled she can get by the end of the day. The pumpkin has pipe cleaners fanning out in every direction as it sits at a desk covered in office supplies and a full calendar, with a sign reading, “Thinking of a master plan.”

“When I come in my hair is flat but at the end it’s like my head exploded,” Quick said, holding her hands out to show how frizzy her hair can get. “I’m thinking all the time — this job keeps me on my toes.”

Quick said she gained a talent for decorating by preparing for book fairs and fall festivals. Making the pumpkins, she said, gives the teachers and staff a fun break and helps raise money for the day-to-day activities.

Robin Caulder, an educational specialist for the Center, said she’s “not a great artist” and chose to do the “heart-eyes” emoji because it was colorful and something the kids would recognize.

“It’s kind of hard to mess up,” she said.

The Humpty Dumpty pumpkin was one of the more elaborate ones, along with “End-of-the-Day-Faye.” Humpty sat on a box with a black suit on, has Slinkies for arms, and stuffed socks for legs. It was made by Briana Gerald, an assistant lead teacher with the Center, in one day.

“The children love music and nursery rhymes, it’s one of their favorite parts of the day,” Gerald said.

Clark, in awe of the rest of the staff’s talent, said he doubted any pumpkin he tried to make would get any bids.

“My pumpkin would be a pity pumpkin,” he said. “(The staff) rocked it out.”

To bid on the pumpkins, go to the Center located at 108 Crow Run in Rockingham. Call 910-997-7160 for more information.

