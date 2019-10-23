The Midtown Men bring iconic ‘60’s to the Cole

Contributed photo The Midtown Men will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the Cole Auditorium. Contributed photo The Midtown Men will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at the Cole Auditorium.

HAMLET – Headlining the second show of The Dewitt Performing Arts Series is The Midtown Men. This is your ticket to go back in time and experience the iconic ‘60’s all over again. This talented foursome will grace the stage on Tuesday, October 29 at the Cole Auditorium located on the main campus of Richmond Community College.

The Midtown Men are reuniting for their 10th Anniversary Tour from the original Broadway cast of the smash hit musical, “Jersey Boys.” Launched in 2010 from their three-year rocket ride together bringing to life the sound story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Broadway’s breakout vocal sensation is widely celebrated for their signature renditions of the iconic hits of the 1960’s.

Together, they have played over 850 concerts across North America, Asia and Europe and have headlined over 35 major symphonies including The National Symphony and repeat engagements with The Boston Pops. Highlighted with their own high-octane arrangements, slick moves and one of a kind repartee, their all new concert features even more iconic ‘60s music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Elvis, The Temptations, The 4 Seasons and more! Television audiences across the nation have caught The Midtown Men’s concert specials, appearances on “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “The Chew,” “Katie” and “Access Hollywood.” They have multiple musical releases: their debut “Sixties Hits” followed by “Live in Concert” and two holiday singles, the brand-new “Little Saint Nick” and “All Alone on Christmas,” which they recorded with Stevie Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

For each individual ticket purchase for The Midtown Men show, you will get a free ticket to the Charlotte Symphony performance on December 19 at the Cole Auditorium.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Call (910) 410-1691 for ticket details or visit the Cole Auditorium box office located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

