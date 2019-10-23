Superior Court hands down convictions

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable convictions at this month’s session:

Keith Tyrone Allred

Allred was convicted of five felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses following guilty pleas on each charge. He is sentenced to between 8 and 19 months in prison.

The court dismissed four felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three felony counts of larceny of a firearm, two felony counts each of possession of a stolen firearm and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and one felony count each of larceny, safecracking, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon by a prisoner and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver.

Additionally, the court dismissed one misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and larceny.

Allred’s bond totaled $346,000.

Anthony Eugene Clark

Clark was convicted of one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle. He is sentenced to between 8 and 19 months in prison.

The court dismissed one felony count each of possession of burglary tools, attempted breaking and entering, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as one misdemeanor count each of resisting a public officer and injury to personal property.

Clark was initially held under a $270,000 secured bond.

Christian Gage Croke

Croke is convicted of one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. He is sentenced to between 15 and 27 months in prison.

The court dismissed three felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; and one felony count each of trafficking opium or heroin; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

Additionally, the court dismissed two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana up to a half ounce.

Croke was initially held under a $177,500 secured bond.

Ronnie Lewis Blakley

Blakley was convicted of one felony count of failing to report a new address as a registered sex offender following a guilty plea. He is sentenced to between 17 and 30 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation. Blakley was also required to report his new address to the sheriff’s office within 48 hours.

Blakley was placed under a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Felicia Christine Brigman

Brigman was convicted of one felony count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She is sentenced to 12 months of probation with 24 hours of community service which must be completed within 180 days.

The court dismissed one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on correctional facility premises and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brigman was initially held under a $10,000 secured bond.

Mary Aubrie

Aubrie was convicted of one felony count of larceny by an employee following a guilty plea. She is sentenced to 24 months of probation with 60 hours of community service to be completed within 180 days. She is also ordered to follow treatment recommendations made by a clinician at Daymark Recovery Services.

Aubrie was not given a bond.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

