Walking for dementia sufferers

The 2nd Annual Alzheimer’s Walk was held Saturday morning with the Richmond Senior High School Color Guard leading a caravan of people dressed in purple around the Cole Auditorium parking lot to support the Alzheimer’s Association and the local efforts to support dementia sufferers by Richmond County Aging Services. Sixty-five percent of the funds raised will go to Aging Services and 35% will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Aging Services will use the funds to purchase door chimes that alert care givers of when their patient may be wandering off, smoke detectors, wheel chair ramps and other infrastructure that can improve the safety and health of those with dementia, according to Director Jacqueline Welch.