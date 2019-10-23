Students learn about internships touring local companies

Contributed photo RCC students tour American Woodmark’s Hamlet plant. The tour was attended by students enrolled in mechatronics, mechanical engineering, machining, computer engineering, electronics engineering and other fields to give them a chance to see first-hand what it would be like to work for the participating companies full-time. In Richmond and Scotland County, the average pay for an industrial mechanic is $18 per hour with some companies paying as much as $23 per hour. Full story on Page 2. Contributed photo RCC students tour American Woodmark’s Hamlet plant. The tour was attended by students enrolled in mechatronics, mechanical engineering, machining, computer engineering, electronics engineering and other fields to give them a chance to see first-hand what it would be like to work for the participating companies full-time. In Richmond and Scotland County, the average pay for an industrial mechanic is $18 per hour with some companies paying as much as $23 per hour. Full story on Page 2.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College recently partnered with six local manufacturing companies to allow students to tour the facilities and connect the concepts they are learning in the classroom to real-world operations.

“The students had a VIP tour that took them around the industry to view the manufacturing process of the particular product they make. They spoke with plant managers and engineers and learned of the need for trades workers, from maintenance people to welders to supervisors,” said Administrative Assistant for Career and Transfer Services Lori McLaughlin.

The tour is part of an effort to address a need in filling industrial maintenance mechanic positions. In Richmond and Scotland County, the average pay for an industrial mechanic is $18 per hour with some companies paying as much as $23 per hour. The companies that allowed the students to tour their plants included Plastek, ITG/Burlington Industries and American Woodmark.

Ross Mason, Assistant Plant Manager at Knit-Rite/Therafirm, said he was impressed with how engaged the students were in learning how their classroom studies could be applied on the job.

“We were excited that those working toward degrees in industrial manufacturing, engineering, business administration and welding could experience a manufacturing environment first-hand,” Mason said.

Students also enrolled in Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering, Machining, Computer Engineering and Electronics Engineering took part in the tours.

Javier Cristobal, who is in the Business Administration program at RCC, found the tours very helpful and eye opening.

“I was not familiar with any of these companies or what they made, so it was all new to me,” said Cristobal of Marston. “Because I am prior military, Burlington caught my attention since that’s where our uniforms came from.”

Cristobal, originally from California, was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville while serving in the Marines. While on the tour at Burlington, he said he was able to learn about supervisory roles and positions in human resources and is hoping to be able to fill an internship position at the Cordova plant.

Two dually enrolled students Gwen Macedo, 16, and Hayden Hadinger, 15, also went on the plant tours and enjoyed learning about the many products made by local companies.

“I was very surprised to know that Pilkington makes glass. That was pretty cool,” Macedo said.

Macedo is home schooled and is taking a welding class at RCC, but she’s also considering a career in the military as a paratrooper.

“I thought the tours were good and I got to learn a lot of new stuff.”

Like Macedo, Hadinger is also homeschooled and taking advantage of the free dual enrollment classes at the College. He said he could see how the welding skills he’s learning at RCC would benefit him if he decided to take a job or do an internship at one of the local companies they visited.

For more information about enrolling in a program at RCC, call (910) 410-1730. Companies that would like to partner with the College for tours can call McLaughlin in the Career & Transfer Center at (910) 410-1722.

Contributed photo RCC students tour American Woodmark's Hamlet plant. The tour was attended by students enrolled in mechatronics, mechanical engineering, machining, computer engineering, electronics engineering and other fields to give them a chance to see first-hand what it would be like to work for the participating companies full-time. In Richmond and Scotland County, the average pay for an industrial mechanic is $18 per hour with some companies paying as much as $23 per hour.