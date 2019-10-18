Volunteers lead fundraising event to benefit underserved youth

ELLERBE – Pickin’ in the Pines, a barbecue and Bluegrass concert featuring three outstanding Bluegrass acts, including four-time banjo-player of the year Kristin Scott Benson with The Grascals, will be hosted on October 19, 2019 from 5-11pm by the Millstone 4-H Camp Advisory Council to raise funds to provide scholarships for youth from limited resources to attend a week at Millstone 4-H Camp next summer.

In addition to The Grascals, this year’s event will also feature up and coming husband and wife duo Chatham Rabbits, who continue to take the Bluegrass community by storm, as well as local act Long Gone Bluegrass.

Members of the Millstone 4-H Camp Advisory Council launched the event in 2017. Through their dedication and work, along with the generosity of donors including local businesses and civic organizations, the event has raised over $20,000 that will help send underserved North Carolina youth to camp. Last year’s event raised enough funding to send 28 kids to camp from 16 counties across North Carolina. Millstone 4-H Camp will be working with 4-H Agents across the state to identify children as prospective campers for the 2020 summer season.

Keith Russell, Center Director for Millstone 4-H Camp through NC State University, which facilitates 4-H programs along with NC A&T State University, added that this is a great example of how the dedication and work of citizen volunteers helps accomplish the mission of land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension.

“4-H Camp is essential for experiential learning and developing life skills, as well as providing opportunities for youth to get outside and connect with nature, which is critical in today’s connected society,” said Russell. “Through just one week of camp, youth have the opportunity to try new activities they’ve never done, learn new skills, and make new friends. There are few tools as powerful as the camp experience to positively impact the lives of young people”

This year, the event’s lead sponsor is Smithfield Foods.

About Millstone 4-H Camp

Millstone is located in the heart of the Sandhills Game Lands and sits among some of the most beautifully restored longleaf pine stands in the southeastern U.S. Millstone offers both day and residential 4-H summer camp programs beginning in June and running through August each summer. Activities include archery, arts & crafts, canoeing, challenge courses, nature study, and more. Youth do not have to be members of 4-H to attend 4-H camp. The camp serves more than 600 youth through its 8-week summer camp program and more than 7,000 participants during the school year through its facilities and programs. For more information, visit www.millstone4hcamp.com.

About North Carolina 4-H

4-H is the largest youth organization in North Carolina, with more than 239,000 participants and 20,500 youth and adult volunteers. 4-H is the only youth organization based at land-grant universities and provides the first experience many youth have with higher education. NC State University partners with N.C. A&T State University to conduct the 4-H program through their respective Extension organizations. To learn more or to find out how to get involved, visit www.nc4h.org.

About the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service

The Extension Service is the local and statewide outreach provider of North Carolina’s preeminent research enterprise – NC State University – delivering research-based agricultural, food and youth programs for all North Carolinians. Extension operates 101 local centers that serve every county and the Eastern Band of Cherokee. Discover more at www.ces.ncsu.edu.