Early voting for municipal elections open

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Early voting in Richmond County's local elections in Rockingham, Hamlet, Ellerbe, Hoffman and Norman began Wednesday and only 65 people have voted since. The polls, located at at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every week day until Nov. 1, including from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on one Saturday: Oct. 26. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. For more information, contact the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

