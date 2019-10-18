Brian Bloom | Daily Journal

The Richmond Community Theatre holds a rehearsal for its performance of Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming, which features the Sanders Family from Sanders Family Christmas, this time preparing to send Reverend Mervin Oglethorpe off on a good note as he heads to a new church and young Dennis Sanders prepares to take over as pastor of Mount Pleasant Church. The play is will mark the beginning of the theater’s 43rd season with the “top-tapping, knee slapping, sweet, and funny musical,” Director Merrie Dawkins said in a Facebook post. It will run beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27, and at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. For tickets, call the box office at 910-997-9765