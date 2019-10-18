Alzheimer’s Walk increases fundraising goal in second year

File photo Community members walk in the inaugural Richmond County Alzheimer’s Walk at the Cole Auditorium in October 2018. They wore purple to raise awareness about the disease. File photo Community members walk in the inaugural Richmond County Alzheimer’s Walk at the Cole Auditorium in October 2018. They wore purple to raise awareness about the disease.

HAMLET — The Richmond County Dementia Capable Action Team will hold its 2nd Annual Alzheimer’s Walk Saturday to raise money to support efforts to train individuals, businesses and organizations to better serve those who suffer from the disease.

Registration for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19 in the Cole Auditorium parking lot. The walk will be 10 laps around the parking lot which is about 5 miles, and new this year will be two food trucks. The goal of $5,000, which they didn’t quite reach last year, has been increased to $8,000 this year, which Aging Services Director Jacqueline Welch is confident they will hit by Saturday.

Of the funds raised by the walk, 65% will stay to support Aging Services and 35% will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Welch said they will use the funds to purchase door chimes that alert care givers of when their patient may be wandering off, smoke detectors, wheel chair ramps and other infrastructure that can improve the safety and health of those with dementia.

The goal for the Action Team is to make Richmond County a more dementia friendly place.

“Just because they have dementia does not mean they quit living,” Welch said. “They still have to do a lot of things we do on a daily basis but they struggle a little bit more. If we can raise knowledge of (how to meet their needs) I feel like we’ll just have a better quality of life for that individual within that community.”

Since its formation in November of 2017, the Action Team has 283 “dementia friends,” meaning those who have attended a free information session on ways they — as individuals, businesses or organizations — can be more dementia friendly. There have been 31 groups that have attended a session.

To sign up for an information session, call Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

Welch said the information sessions help people get more comfortable when they see someone who may appear confused in a public place.

“It goes back to the Golden Rule,” Welch said. “How would you want to be treated? Would you rather someone pass you by or stop to help you?”

