Siren returns to Hamlet Fire Department, to be used as weather warning

Photo courtesy of OurHamlet.org This old photo shows the siren mounted on top of the former Hamlet City Hall building. It’s unclear when the photo was taken. Photo courtesy of OurHamlet.org This old photo shows the siren mounted on top of the former Hamlet City Hall building. It’s unclear when the photo was taken. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White demonstrates how the siren is triggered. There is a button resembling the pads used to send Morse code on the left which is used to set off one tone. For multiple tones, the operator must load a metal discs into position and then pull the lever, and the discs go up to five tones. There is also a way to multiply the tones so that up to 10 tones can go off with one pull of the lever, according to White. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White demonstrates how the siren is triggered. There is a button resembling the pads used to send Morse code on the left which is used to set off one tone. For multiple tones, the operator must load a metal discs into position and then pull the lever, and the discs go up to five tones. There is also a way to multiply the tones so that up to 10 tones can go off with one pull of the lever, according to White. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White said the return of the classic siren that was once mounted on top of City Hall brings a sense of “pride” to him as a long-time fireman with the Hamlet Fire Department. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White said the return of the classic siren that was once mounted on top of City Hall brings a sense of “pride” to him as a long-time fireman with the Hamlet Fire Department.

HAMLET — The siren that could be heard all over Hamlet has returned to the Hamlet Fire Department and will soon begin serving as a warning for extreme weather events and will be tested every Saturday at noon — just like the old days.

The department estimates that the siren is about 65 years old, but technicians that repaired some wiring that had been damaged by squirrels remarked that it still looked “brand new,” according to Fire Chief Calvin White. The siren is now mounted on a pole next to the department’s front door on Champlain Street, along with a set of lights that will stay lit like they would be when they were used by the railroad from “dusk ‘till dawn,” White said.

Previously, the siren was mounted on the water tower at the end of Main Street, and before that it was mounted on the former City Hall. The siren has had varying functions over the years. At one time different numbers of horns signified different areas of town: one horn meant an out-of-town fire, two meant a downtown fire, three meant a fire on the north side of NC-177, four meant a fire in East Hamlet, and five meant a rescue, according to Assistant Chief Richard Lassiter.

Once technology advanced, the different numbers of tones signified the types of calls, whether wrecks, structure or woods fires, and others, Lassiter said.

“It can be heard all over Hamlet and into the country side in every direction,” White said. He wasn’t sure the decibels the siren could reach, but said it can be heard from about five miles away depending on the conditions. If you’re in the station when it goes off, “You can feel it,” White said, while miming vibrations in his chest with his hands. He described the sound as a “low moan.”

Jennifer Seaman, museum director and downtown coordinator, said that “everyone back in the day would know it was lunch time when they heard the sirens.”

Adding the siren and lights to the fire station is a way to honor a major piece of Hamlet and the fire department’s history, current staff said. There was a time when half the fire department had full time jobs that involved the railroad, according to White.

“When I came here the railroad was a huge part of we were,” White said. “It’s pride. As a department we want to remember our past.”

The siren hadn’t been moved or fixed in previous year’s because it was too expensive, White said. Fire fighters climbed the water tower to unbolt the siren in July, and it was brought down with the help of K-M Machine Company and Hughes Welding and Crane Services, according to White. HFD is still in the process of getting the formal policy regarding the siren finalized, and it will then be sent to the City Council for approval, White said.

“It’s great to keep old traditions alive and pass them down,” Lassiter said.

Photo courtesy of OurHamlet.org This old photo shows the siren mounted on top of the former Hamlet City Hall building. It’s unclear when the photo was taken. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HamletCityHall.jpg Photo courtesy of OurHamlet.org This old photo shows the siren mounted on top of the former Hamlet City Hall building. It’s unclear when the photo was taken. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White demonstrates how the siren is triggered. There is a button resembling the pads used to send Morse code on the left which is used to set off one tone. For multiple tones, the operator must load a metal discs into position and then pull the lever, and the discs go up to five tones. There is also a way to multiply the tones so that up to 10 tones can go off with one pull of the lever, according to White. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3378.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White demonstrates how the siren is triggered. There is a button resembling the pads used to send Morse code on the left which is used to set off one tone. For multiple tones, the operator must load a metal discs into position and then pull the lever, and the discs go up to five tones. There is also a way to multiply the tones so that up to 10 tones can go off with one pull of the lever, according to White. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White said the return of the classic siren that was once mounted on top of City Hall brings a sense of “pride” to him as a long-time fireman with the Hamlet Fire Department. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3400.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Chief Calvin White said the return of the classic siren that was once mounted on top of City Hall brings a sense of “pride” to him as a long-time fireman with the Hamlet Fire Department.

To be used as weather warning

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]rnal.com.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]