Habitat visits church to build volunteer base

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Amie Fraley speaks at a Habitat Lunch at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham on Wednesday as part of the organization's ongoing effort to network with faith communities to build support. The lunch focused on the Habitat repairs, which are smaller projects than building houses, and involve building ramps, porches, storm doors, adding windows or general repairs that allow those in need to remain in their homes longer. Habitat has formed a group of 12 volunteers that meet on the fourth Saturday of every month in Dobbins Heights for a repair project, and if successful, would spread this model to other communities. Those interested in volunteering can call Rosemary at 910-295-1934.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Amie Fraley speaks at a Habitat Lunch at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham on Wednesday as part of the organization’s ongoing effort to network with faith communities to build support. The lunch focused on the Habitat repairs, which are smaller projects than building houses, and involve building ramps, porches, storm doors, adding windows or general repairs that allow those in need to remain in their homes longer. Habitat has formed a group of 12 volunteers that meet on the fourth Saturday of every month in Dobbins Heights for a repair project, and if successful, would spread this model to other communities. Those interested in volunteering can call Rosemary at 910-295-1934.