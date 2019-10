FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond birth announcements September 2019

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

September 1, 2019

Jeffrey Brown Jr. and Chonna Thomas, Rockingham, a son, Jeffrey Jareese Brown III

September 4, 2019

Jonathan and Terri Gibson, Hamlet, a son, Mason Wayne Gibson

September 4, 2019

Amber Laureen Ponds, Rockingham a son, Atreus Murphy Berry

September 5, 2019

Hali Johnson and Howard Lee Driggers Jr., Rockingham, a son, Leeland KC Driggers

September 7, 2019

Steven and Susan Martin, Rockingham, a daughter, Ava Leanne Martin

September 9, 2019

Robbie and Savannah Honeycutt, Ellerbe, a son, Nolan James Honeycutt

September 11, 2019

Natalia Chavis, Rockingham, a son, Landon Lee Chavis

September 14, 2019

LeQuita and Bryan Gould, Hamlet, a son, Nolan Christian Gould

September 15, 2019

Paul Jernigan and Ashlee Floyd, Gibson, a son, Landon Reed Jernigan

September 15, 2019

Samantha Isaac and David Boseman, Rockingham, a son, Prince Davion Boseman

September 16, 2019

Rebecca Green, Rockingham, a daughter, Paris Latrice Green

September 17, 2019

Amanda and Vander Harding, Rockingham, a son, Kaysen Wayne Harding

September 17, 2019

Ana Maxoleli, Rockingham, a daughter, Khaleesi Daenerys

September 19, 2019

Matt and Chrissy Covington, Rockingham, a daughter, Harper Layne Covington

September 21, 2019

Cassie and Jarrod Swink, Rockingham, a son, Weston Michael Swink

September 21, 2019

Daniesha Alsbrook and Johnathon Edward Johnson Jr., Hamlet, a son, Johnathon Edward Johnson III

September 22, 2019

Marcilla Williams, Rockingham, a son, Cayden Acai Hudson

September 26, 2019

Ieisha Monique Broady, Rockingham, a daughter, Inayah Makayla-Reign Broady

September 30, 2019

Robert Sweatt and Amanda Brooms, Hamlet, a son, Robert Thomas Lee Sweatt Jr.