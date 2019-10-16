Write-in candidate’s signs damaged

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A row of four signs (one not pictured) for former Hamlet City Councilman David Lindsey’s write-in campaign were damaged Tuesday at the intersection of Raleigh Street and West Hamlet Avenue. When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Lindsey said he was aware of the damage and that the other candidates’ signs nearby were not damaged, but still said it could’ve been a “random act of vandalism.” This stretch of signs appeared to be the only ones of Lindsey’s that were damaged. Lindsey had not reported the incident to law enforcement as of Tuesday. Lindsey stepped down from the Hamlet City Council in February due to a “personal matter.” Declining to go into specifics, Lindsey said he has decided to mount a write-in campaign because this personal matter has since been resolved, though it was after the filing deadline for November’s elections. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal A row of four signs (one not pictured) for former Hamlet City Councilman David Lindsey’s write-in campaign were damaged Tuesday at the intersection of Raleigh Street and West Hamlet Avenue. When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Lindsey said he was aware of the damage and that the other candidates’ signs nearby were not damaged, but still said it could’ve been a “random act of vandalism.” This stretch of signs appeared to be the only ones of Lindsey’s that were damaged. Lindsey had not reported the incident to law enforcement as of Tuesday. Lindsey stepped down from the Hamlet City Council in February due to a “personal matter.” Declining to go into specifics, Lindsey said he has decided to mount a write-in campaign because this personal matter has since been resolved, though it was after the filing deadline for November’s elections.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

A row of four signs (one not pictured) for former Hamlet City Councilman David Lindsey’s write-in campaign were damaged Tuesday at the intersection of Raleigh Street and West Hamlet Avenue.

When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Lindsey said he was aware of the damage and that the other candidates’ signs nearby were not damaged, but still said it could’ve been a “random act of vandalism.” This stretch of signs appeared to be the only ones of Lindsey’s that were damaged. Lindsey had not reported the incident to law enforcement as of Tuesday.

Lindsey stepped down from the Hamlet City Council in February due to a “personal matter.” Declining to go into specifics, Lindsey said he has decided to mount a write-in campaign because this personal matter has since been resolved, though it was after the filing deadline for November’s elections.