Community Calendar: Oct. 15

Oct. 15

Cyber Security Symposium beginning at 8 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Contact Lance Barber (910) 410-1911.

The rescheduled meeting of the Richmond County NAACP will be held at 7 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center with guest speaker Dr. Jeff Maples, superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

Oct. 16

Rockingham High School Class of 1958 will meet at Smithfield’s at 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 17 – Oct. 20

Rockingham Ghost Walk nightly at 7 p.m. starting at 400 E. Washington St. in Rockingham. The event is fully booked. There will be two different tours. “Uptown Ghouls” will explore the dark and sinister history of uptown Rockingham. (1 hour, approx. 3/4 mile) “Haunted Homes” will take brave souls to some of the most notorious locations in Rockingham’s Historic District. (1 hour, approx. 1 mile).

Oct. 18

John Anderson will perform at the Cole Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Fidelity Bank Rock’N Country Series. Anderson has recorded 24 albums, won numerous awards and notched 20 Top 10 country singles. Anderson will bring this history of music to the stage of the Cole Auditorium with his signature hit “Swingin,’” plus others like “Seminole Wind,” “Straight Tequila Night,” “Money In The Bank” and “Black Sheep.” Tickets are now on sale! Call the Box Office to purchase your seats! (910) 410-1691.

Oct. 19

2nd Annual Alzheimer’s Walk begins with registration at 9 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The event is sponsored by Richmond County’s Dementia Capable Action Team. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be distributed as follows: 65% stays locally in Richmond County at 35% goes to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information call 910-997-4491.

Southern Pines Brewing Company 5th Anniversary Celebration from 12:00 – 10:00 PM at 565 Air Tool Drive, Suite E. It will packed with activities throughout the day. There will be large outdoor stage where some of our favorite bands will be playing. Multiple food trucks will be on site, providing a diverse array of food, and activities for you and the kids.

Oct. 23

RCC’s Convocation at 10 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium.

Oct. 24

Hamlet High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon at Smithfields to eat and catch up. Contact 910-582-1808.

Oct. 25 – Oct. 26

Richmond Senior High School Class of 1984 35th Class Reunion will take place the weekend of October 25-26. The class kicks the weekend off on October 25 at Richmond Senior High for the homecoming football game against Lumberton. Following the game, members will gather at The Ballroom in Hamlet. On October 26 they will meet at the Moose Lodge in Rockingham from 8:00 pm to 1:30 am to continue celebrating. For questions, call Debra Baker Johnson at 910-582-5747 or 910-206-0887.

Oct. 26

37th Annual Seaboard Festival from 9am-5pm. Come down to Main Street Hamlet, NC for the annual Seaboard Festival. FREE! New for 2019 KIDS ZONE, hundreds of Craft vendors, Food, 5K Foot race, Entertainment, Live Bands, huge Car show and the annual Conductors Call contest. Special guests: CSX Heritage Engines 911 honoring First Responders and the 1776 honoring all Military Service Men and Women will be in front of the Depot for viewing, Artist Spotlight: Photographer Susan Yerry and Famous Train Sketch Artist, Andrew Fletcher. For more information please visit www.seaboardfestival.com.

Oct. 30

Trick or Treat on the Trail from 5–6:30 p.m. on RCC’s fitness trail behind main campus in Hamlet.

Oct. 31

Dobbins Heights 6th Annual Trunk-or-Treat at 5:30 p.m. at 224 Earle Franklin Dr., Dobbins Heights Park on Earle Franklin Drive. We are requesting candy donations, if you would like to participate call the Town Hall @910-582-6002.

Norman’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat begins at 5 p.m. in Norman.

Nov. 1

Salute to Veterans hosted by Richmond County Hospice will be held at 11 a.m. at 1119 US 1 HWY in Rockingham. RSVP by Oct. 25. Lunch will be provided. Call 910-997-4464 for more information.

Nov. 7

Power the World Career Fair starting at 10 a.m. at the Cole Auditorium.

Nov. 9

4th Annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary begins at 2:30 p.m. with the opening ceremony on the steps of the old courthouse.

Nov. 11

Dobbins Heights Veteran’s Day Event at 10 a.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Guest speaker will be Lt. General Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.).

Nov. 14

Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium.

Nov. 16

Toy Run for the Sandhills Children’s Center will have registration beginning at noon with kickstands up at 1 p.m. at Family Cycle’s parking lot. Contact Sassy 910-299-6311.

Nov. 23

The 24th Annual Farmer’s Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. in Ellerbe. Food and craft vendors will be on site.

Dec. 2

City of Hamlet Tree Lighting at 5:30pm at Hamlet Depot Park on Main Street. The Program includes singing, performances by local youth and senior groups and the reading of the Christmas Story along with the Official Lighting of the Tree. Hot Chocolate and Cookies will be available for all to enjoy! www.CityofHamlet.com.

Santa’s Circus performance as part of the DeWitt Series will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The Christmas-themed circus production will have more than 30 performers including dancers, jugglers, tightrope walkers, contortionists, magicians, comedians, clowns and trapeze artists. Call the venue box office to purchase tickets (910) 410-1691.

Dec. 5

Hamlet Christmas Parade at 3:30pm Rain or Shine. Deadline to enter is Nov 1. Entry forms for Best Float Contest can be found on the City of Hamlet Website or picked up at City Hall and Water Department. Checks and Entry form can be mailed to: Christmas Parade, 2 West Main Street, Hamlet, NC 28345. For more information please call 910-582-0603.

Dec. 21

Dobbins Heights will hold its Annual Sleigh Ride from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.