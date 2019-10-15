State News Briefs: Oct. 14

NC Republicans seek moving Congress case to federal court

RALEIGH — Republican legislative leaders are trying to move from state court to federal court a lawsuit challenging the North Carolina congressional map drawn in 2016.

The GOP lawmakers filed a notice Monday in the partisan redistricting litigation that voters filed last month in Wake County court. The lawmakers’ attorneys said the venue change is necessary because complying with the plaintiffs’ demands for a new map would conflict state redistricting rules with the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act.

A federal court granting the move could scuttle the plaintiffs’ case, since the U.S. Supreme Court recently declared federal courts lack authority to rule on partisan gerrymandering claims.

State judges already set a hearing next week on the plaintiffs’ request to block the map’s use and demand lawmakers redraw it for the 2020 elections.

NC officials confirm 3rd death from Legionnaires’ disease

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials say a third person has died from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease linked to a hot tub display at a fair.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the third death to news outlets Monday.

The department says 140 cases of Legionnaires’ have been confirmed in 19 North Carolina counties and “multiple states.” It says in addition to the three deaths, 94 people have been hospitalized.

The agency says the cases are connected to people who attended the Mountain State Fair last month in Fletcher. It says testing found Legionalla bacteria in one water sample at the fair and those who were diagnosed with the disease may have walked by the hot tub displays.

The department says they won’t release any information on the victims.

2 more North Carolina gov’t funding bills signed by Cooper

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law two more bills that mimic portions of the state budget bill he vetoed in June.

The Democratic governor announced Monday that he signed a measure increasing access to grant money for rural broadband projects. The other bill locates money for more prosecutors, judges and judicial staff as more young offenders get funneled to the juvenile system instead of adult court. Cooper signed that bill even while criticizing some position allocations as politically motivated.

Republican lawmakers have run several stand-alone bills containing popular topics from the vetoed budget. Cooper opposes the piecemeal approach but so far has signed all but one “mini-budget.” So many have been enacted that GOP legislators may be content to adjourn soon without resolution on the vetoed budget.

FBI photographer from Alabama found dead in N Carolina creek

NANTAHALA — Authorities are investigating the death of an FBI photographer whose husband said she drowned in a creek in North Carolina.

Emergency call records obtained by The Asheville Citizen-Times say a man reported a woman falling into water and not being able to get out on Oct. 6.

Graham County Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart tells WAFF-TV that the call was placed by the husband of Kathleen Polce Miller, a forensic photographer from Huntsville, Alabama.

Authorities found her body the next day. Stewart says the husband said they had stopped in the Nantahala National Forest while on their way to a campsite.

An official cause of death is pending. The FBI says Miller wasn’t on duty.

Orville Wright bust stolen from North Carolina monument

KILL DEVIL HILLS — The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.

The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Dare County or the Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.

The National Park Service says a portion of the park may be temporarily closed to visitors Sunday while the investigation continues.

The memorial honors Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Teenager acquitted in fatal shooting in western N Carolina

ASHEVILLE — A teenager has been acquitted in the 2018 shooting death of a man in a public housing complex in western North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen Times on Saturday reported a jury in ?Buncombe County found the defendant not guilty after deliberating for five hours.

The newspaper did not name the teenager because of his age. Prosecutors had accused him of shooting 21-year-old Devon Jervay Harvin and another man on April 2018 in Ashville over a gang-related dispute. Harvin died at a hospital of injuries to the neck, leg and back.

The defendant argued he acted in self-defense. A news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney’s office says a witness testifying for the state said Harvin was armed but put his weapon down before the confrontation with the teenager.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Fort Jackson to hold memorial for soldier who died

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — A memorial service is scheduled this week to honor a soldier who died after suffering a medical emergency at Fort Jackson.

Fort Jackson’s commander, Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. says 18-year-old Pvt. Andrew McLean died Sept. 10 and his “absence is still felt throughout his unit.” McLean, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was a part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.

McLean experienced an unspecified emergency while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area. He was transported to Providence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hospital staff has said the death was not heat related.

Beagle said in a statement McLean’s cause of death remains under investigation.

The service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Daniel Circle Chapel on the military base in Columbia.

2 arrested after officials seize 57 dogs in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — A mother and son have been arrested in North Carolina after authorities seized 57 dogs and puppies from two properties.

WRAL-TV reports Chapel Hill residents 65-year-old Cynthia Riggan and 35-year-old Taylor Doar have been charged with animal cruelty.

The station reports officials searched the properties after receiving information Wednesday about malnourished animals and unsanitary conditions.

Bob Marotto is director of the Orange County Animal Services Department. He says all dogs will undergo medical evaluations and receive necessary treatment. He adds the animals will remain at a county-run facility throughout the legal process.

The station reports an investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Riggan and Doar are expected to appear in court Oct. 15. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Police: Suspect in North Carolina girl’s abduction arrested

GREENSBORO — Authorities in North Carolina say a woman accused of abducting a 3-year-old girl from a playground at an apartment complex has been arrested.

The News and Record reports authorities say 22-year-old N’deneszia Lancaster on Saturday was taken to a police station in Greensboro by someone she knows.

Greensboro Police Ron Glenn says Lancaster did not resist arrest and is being questioned. Police say Lancaster is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment.

Authorities have said Lancaster took Ahlora from the playground Wednesday. The girl’s siblings ran and told an uncle that a woman had left with their sister.

The newspaper reports a pastor on Thursday found Ahlora walking near a church located about six miles from the apartment complex.

It’s unclear if Lancaster has an attorney.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com

Cooper rejects lawmakers’ interview requests on pipeline

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and staff members have rejected interview requests from investigators being used by a legislative oversight committee to examine a 2018 agreement between Cooper and utilities building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Friday’s refusal through Cooper Chief of Staff Kristi Jones responded to a letter written earlier Friday by the panel’s Republican leaders. The lawmakers said witness interviews are almost complete and offered options on how investigators could speak with the Democratic governor or his employees. The competing correspondence indicates Cooper’s staff members would instead answer questions at a public hearing, likely in November.

Republicans question the $58 million deal in which companies agreed to pay for environmental mitigation and other projects. Jones called the review a “partisan charade.” Cooper’s office sent records to lawmakers last December.