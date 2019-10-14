170-acre Moore County property donated to land trust

Contributed photo The McCallum Family has donated 170 acres of land in Moore County to the Three Rivers Land Trust. Contributed photo The McCallum Family has donated 170 acres of land in Moore County to the Three Rivers Land Trust.

Three Rivers Land Trust is excited to announce the recent conservation of a 170-acre property by the McCallum Family in Moore County. This beautiful property possesses mature hardwood forest and significant frontage along McLendons Creek. The North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund provided funding necessary for the conservation of this property.

This property is about three miles upstream from a section of McLendons Creek listed as part of a Natural Heritage Area known as the Deep River Below High Falls Aquatic Habitat. This section of McLendons Creek has an exceptional rating and the federally endangered Cape Fear Shiner (Notropis mekistocholas) has been documented in this creek. Also found within the aquatic habitat is the Eastern Creekshell (Villosa delumbis) a state significant rare species.

Natural Heritage Program botanists documented that a Piedmont Levee Forest (Beech Subtype) along with Mesic Mixed Hardwood Forest, Piedmont Bottomland Forest, Piedmont Swamp Forest and Floodplain Pools exist on the tract. Further, The North Carolina Natural Heritage Program recognized a section of this easement as natural heritage area known as McLendons Creek Bottomland.

“We are glad to have worked with the McCallum Family on conserving their significant property along McLendons Creek,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “This tract is important on a number of levels, as it provides for habitat for rare species and conserves a forested riparian buffer that also protects water quality.”

There are other conserved lands across the creek from this property, as well as downstream of the site. Thanks to the McCallum Family for conserving their land as well as the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund for providing funding for the purchase of the conservation easement, and for the support of Three Rivers Land Trust members that make important projects like this one possible.

To learn more about how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust or how to conserve property in our region, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or [email protected]

About Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Sandhills . Since 1995, The Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to save their lands for future generations to enjoy. Our mission is to work thoughtfully and selectively with property owners to conserve our lands, vistas, and the essential nature of our region. For more information about Three Rivers Land Trust, please contact The Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or [email protected] or visit their website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org

