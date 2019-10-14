Hamlet honors ‘selfless’ Pastor Legrand for 50th anniversary

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Maurice Stuart recites a mayoral proclamation honoring Pastor Tommy Legrand for 50 years of service to the community through his church, Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ. File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Maurice Stuart recites a mayoral proclamation honoring Pastor Tommy Legrand for 50 years of service to the community through his church, Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ. File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

HAMLET — Hamlet City Councilman Maurice Stuart on Friday delivered a mayoral proclamation to Pastor Tommy Legrand honoring him for his service to the Richmond County community as pastor of Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ for 50 years.

The church has grown to include the Southview Learning Center, Faith Academy, and the Prayer and Faith Temple (PFT) Food Pantry and the Prayer and Faith Temple Family Life Center. The proclamation notes that, among the impressive things Legrand has accomplished in his life, he is an Army veteran, has been married to his wife, Geraldine, for 58 years, who he raised 10 children.

Legrand graduated from Shaw University with a Master’s Degree in religion and philosophy in 2011 and received his Doctorate of Divinity from the Family Bible Institute in 2015. On Dec. 17, 2010, Legrand was appointed superintendent of his denomination’s Laurinburg District by Bishop Leroy Jackson Woolard, jurisdictional prelate of the Greater N.C. Jurisdiction. He is prayer leader for the National Church of God in Christ worldwide and the Greater N.C. Jurisdiction.

Legrand’s Prayer Power Ministry is heard from 8:30 to 9 a.m. every Sunday on WKDX-1250 AM Power and Glory Radio Station.

“It’s been a joy to work with the City of Hamlet and the citizens of this area,” Legrand said. “My understanding of the ministry of Jesus Christ is it’s about helping people. Jesus went where the people were and met their needs and attempted to make life better for them.

“That’s what I’ve tried to and God has favored me and enabled me to have the kind of stamina to work and serve because, when I look back over it, and think, ‘How did I do all this?’ … it’s amazing,” he continued. “It just shows you what God can do and will do if you be consistent.”

The Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ was started by Legrand preaching on the street in Hamlet in 1968. The next summer, he was able to build a congregation off of a five week-long revival. After the Imperial Foods fire in 1991, Legrand was key to getting the remains of the building declared a public health nuisance, which led to it finally being demolished in 2001.

Legrand said that his “faithfulness” was key to his success, which was shown in his willingness to be at his “post” no matter what difficulties came about.

“Nothing is impossible to them that believe,” Legrand said.

Stuart said that every time he asked Legrand’s son, Michael, about his health after several health challenges, Michael would say, “He’s trying to get back to that church.”

In South Hamlet, Stuart said, “you can’t say anything bad” about Legrand.

“Because of him people have moved out of the area, they’re more affluent, they’re voting, they’re more conscious, of course it’s all about Jesus, we give him all the glory, but here on Earth he has made a tremendous movement in the South Hamlet community,” Stuart said.

Blanton added that he knew of no other private citizen who had done more for Hamlet.

“Absolutely one of the most selfless people here in here the City of Hamlet. What he has done for South Hamlet cannot be compared to anyone,” Blanton said. “The church is a staple of, not only South Hamlet, of Hamlet and I can think of no one that has been more instrumental in doing so much good in the private sector than Reverend Legrand.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1506.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Maurice Stuart recites a mayoral proclamation honoring Pastor Tommy Legrand for 50 years of service to the community through his church, Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ. File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_3178.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Councilman Maurice Stuart recites a mayoral proclamation honoring Pastor Tommy Legrand for 50 years of service to the community through his church, Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God and Christ. File photo Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

50 years of service by Legrand

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]