Partnership for Children to ‘flush away’ childhood problems with fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has found a creative way to support the work they do to “flush away” the effects of negative childhood experiences by introducing them to the services and activities they need with the most well-known flushing tool: the toilet.

From Oct. 18 to Nov. 18, residents will be nominated by a friend to keep a neon pink and green decorated toilet, in their yard and the only way to get rid of it is to donate to the cause. The toilet, donated by Lowe’s, also has a doll, named Ace, with its head stuck in the drain. Ace is reference to ACE, or Adverse Childhood Experiences.

ACEs describes all types of abuse, neglect, and other potentially traumatic experiences that occur to people under the age of 18. The more ACEs there are in a child’s life, the greater the risk is for risky health behaviors, chronic health conditions, low life potential and early death, according to RCPC.

Katrina Chance, executive director of RCPC, said their goal is to work to reach children between birth and five years old to give them access to quality child care, healthy meals and other necessities that they may not get in an adverse environment.

“ACES have a tremendous impact on future violence, victimization, perpetration, and lifelong health and opportunity,” Chance said in a press release. “Working together, we can help create neighborhoods, communities, and a world in which every child can thrive.”

The goal for the fundraiser is $1,800 — a reference to RCPC’s now 18 years active — but Chance said they will keep going if people are still nominating friends. She said the funds will go towards staff training which will allow them to better serve the community.

Julie Bryant, director of finance for RCPC, said the toilet idea came from wanting to do something new as a small staff.

A $30 donation will get the toilet moved from your lawn, a $35 donation will get it passed to a friend’s lawn and a $40 donation will buy you “insurance” that it will not come back to you for the duration of the fundraiser. An RCPC board member will get the toilet moving.

To have the toilet removed from your property text the message “Remove My Toilet” to 910. 995.6569. Be sure to include your location and your desired removal fee. A text will be sent back to you with a pick-up time for the toilet and instructions on how to make your payment.

