Richmond Plaza to add dentist, Verizon

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Inspections Superintendent Tim Combs this week confirmed two of the businesses going into the new outparcel building currently under construction in the parking lot of Richmond Plaza. Of the three spaces, Aspen Dental will be on the right side of the building when facing it from U.S. 74, Verizon Wireless will be in the center, and there is no third business confirmed for the left side, according to Combs. The building will be one-story and 7,763 square feet in total. Ronnie Hawks of Hawks Builders said the construction is on schedule to be finished in December.