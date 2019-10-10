FirstHealth Richmond to host World Stroke Day event

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond will share important stroke prevention tips during a community event on World Stroke Day, Tuesday, October 29. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., in Rockingham in the hospital auditorium.

The event will feature the screening of “A Teachable Moment,” a powerful documentary detailing the journey of four stroke survivors, which includes tips for stroke prevention. Free blood pressure screenings will be offered along with handouts to increase stroke awareness.

Strokes can have long-term consequences, but the good news is that up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable by lowering risk factors. Prevention efforts include:

• Managing blood pressure

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Engaging in physical activity, such as walking, swimming or chair exercise

• Managing stress

• Reducing salt intake

• Eating a healthy diet that includes fruits and vegetables

• Avoiding smoking

• Limiting alcohol intake

• Managing diabetes

• Managing cholesterol

• Managing atrial fibrillation

• Taking medications as prescribed

For more information about the World Stroke Day event, contact Barb McGrath, R.N., FirstHealth quality coordinator for stroke, at (910) 715-5925.