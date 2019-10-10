Local family to open business on East Washington Street

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Studio 3 is slated to open by Thanksgiving and will offer engraving, an art studio and event space, as well as a gift shop. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Studio 3 is slated to open by Thanksgiving and will offer engraving, an art studio and event space, as well as a gift shop.

ROCKINGHAM — A new engraving, social painting and event space is planning to open in downtown Rockingham by Thanksgiving, the owners said Wednesday.

Studio 3, so named to represent the three who will run the shop — Keri Cook, along with her son, Shane Cook, and her son-in-law, Chuck Heaton — will be located at 310 E. Washington St., merging with the space next door which has its address listed as 310½ E. Washington St.

Keeping with the theme of “three,” they will have three focuses: engraving, an art studio space, and a store for unique gifts. Keri Cook, of Rockingham, will operate Studio 3, which is owned by her husband, Thayer Cook, who also owns Tri Cook Electrical Contractors.

“We’re looking to do our own thing,” she said. The idea for the art studio had been in her mind for about a year-and-a-half, but the idea to add engraving into the mix came together this summer, Keri Cook said. “We’ve done our homework and we’re hoping there will be a niche for it.”

They will do “extreme laser engraving,” meaning they will be able to engrave anything from granite and glass to a car hood or a casket, according to Keri Cook.

The studio space will host private social painting classes as well as barn quilt knitting sessions, with walk-in painting sessions available once or twice a week, she said. This space will also be available for private parties. The store will sell “Boho” decor, commemorative gifts honoring nurses, EMTs, law enforcement and other “local heroes.”

Longtime Rockingham residents may remember the space to be occupied by Studio 3 as a pharmacy. The property is 1,800 square feet, and is currently undergoing a $25,000 remodeling, according to the building permit.

